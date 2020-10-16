CX Institutional Acquires 1,642 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 829.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exelon were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

