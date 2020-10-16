General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company’s second-quarter 2020 results were severely impacted by the pandemic, with sales down 24.2% year over year. Though the company is working on several counter measures, it remains wary of the impact of the pandemic-related uncertainties on its operations — especially Healthcare, Aviation and Power — for the rest of 2020. Also, forex woes might hurt in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the company’s bottom-line estimates have been lowered for the third quarter. Despite all the headwinds, the company’s portfolio-restructuring program, digital business, deleveraging efforts and solid liquidity seem encouraging. For the second half of 2020 and 2021, the company anticipates generating positive free cash flow.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

NYSE GE opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

