Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $47,415.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $48,675.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.57 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

