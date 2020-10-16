Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $47,415.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $48,675.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $45,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $45,015.00.
  • On Friday, September 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.
  • On Monday, August 31st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $96,150.00.
  • On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.
  • On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $90,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.57 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

