Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) Insider Kirk Edward Fisher Sells 175,000 Shares

Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) insider Kirk Edward Fisher sold 175,000 shares of Jazz Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$558,000.

Kirk Edward Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Kirk Edward Fisher sold 35,000 shares of Jazz Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$7,700.00.

CVE JZR opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25. Jazz Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.48.

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

