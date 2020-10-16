Linda Chavez Sells 1,353 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Chavez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20.

Shares of ABM opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 83.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

