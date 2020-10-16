Linda Chavez Sells 1,353 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Chavez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 11th, Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20.

Shares of ABM opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 83.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

General Electric Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
General Electric Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. Stock
Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. Stock
Jazz Resources Inc Insider Kirk Edward Fisher Sells 175,000 Shares
Jazz Resources Inc Insider Kirk Edward Fisher Sells 175,000 Shares
Linda Chavez Sells 1,353 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated Stock
Linda Chavez Sells 1,353 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated Stock
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
The Boeing Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Boeing Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report