Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

