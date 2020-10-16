Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

General Electric Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
General Electric Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. Stock
Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. Stock
Jazz Resources Inc Insider Kirk Edward Fisher Sells 175,000 Shares
Jazz Resources Inc Insider Kirk Edward Fisher Sells 175,000 Shares
Linda Chavez Sells 1,353 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated Stock
Linda Chavez Sells 1,353 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated Stock
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
The Boeing Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Boeing Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report