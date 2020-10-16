The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $713,677,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in The Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $504,079,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.