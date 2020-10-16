AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,565.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,500.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,331.65.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,193.26 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,110.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 74.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AutoZone by 13.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

