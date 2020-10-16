MKM Partners Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $55.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AXS opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.24, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 496,468 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $22,549,576.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,090.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 163,393 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $7,284,059.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,709.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

