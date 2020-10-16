US Capital Advisors Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $378,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $14,110,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

