Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 52714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

