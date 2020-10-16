ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.09. ATA Creativity Global shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 97.13% and a negative return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.