Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.08

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 5962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

CLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,226,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,913,000. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after acquiring an additional 474,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

