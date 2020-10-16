Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 658,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

