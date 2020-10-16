Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.75. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 86,111 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Sigma Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.