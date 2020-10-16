Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.79

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 2499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

