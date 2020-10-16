Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $1,376,380 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.