Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $528,410.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,703,858 shares in the company, valued at $559,973,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,463 shares of company stock worth $46,438,343 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

