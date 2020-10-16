Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 42,484 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 42,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 124,879 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).
  • On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 86,220 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).
  • On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 181,168 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).
  • On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.01.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2%.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wam Global (ASX:WGB)

