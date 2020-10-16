2,650 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Incyte by 24.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

