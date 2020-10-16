Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

CAT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

