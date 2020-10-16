Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

