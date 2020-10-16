Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,861,000 after purchasing an additional 369,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,920,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,520,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $108.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.