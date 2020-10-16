Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,763,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

