Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

