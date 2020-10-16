Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

