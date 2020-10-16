Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

