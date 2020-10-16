Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $349,367,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.