Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $659,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $83.54 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

