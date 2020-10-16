Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,980.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DEA opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

