Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $206,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8,872.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

