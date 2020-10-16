PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 878 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,117,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $168.12 and a twelve month high of $310.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.09.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

