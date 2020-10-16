Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 2,250 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

