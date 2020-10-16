Lee A. Daniels Sells 3,536 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 3,536 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $209,437.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,455.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.