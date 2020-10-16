Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Sells 34,900 Shares of Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) Stock

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$114,123.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,861,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,378,635.36.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$126,672.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 48,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total transaction of C$165,464.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 24,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$80,253.00.
  • On Thursday, October 1st, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 15,800 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$54,194.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 23,700 shares of Novo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$82,713.00.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 54,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$188,809.00.

Shares of Novo Resources stock opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million and a PE ratio of -37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Novo Resources Corp has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.97.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Novo Resources (CVE:NVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cordasco Financial Network Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Cordasco Financial Network Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC
Microsoft Co. Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC
Yum! Brands PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley
Yum! Brands PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc.
Geoffrey Wilson Acquires 42,484 Shares of Wam Global Ltd Stock
Geoffrey Wilson Acquires 42,484 Shares of Wam Global Ltd Stock
2,650 Shares in Incyte Co. Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC
2,650 Shares in Incyte Co. Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report