$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Ciena posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other Ciena news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $231,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,743 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,522,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

