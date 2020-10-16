North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes $146,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 249,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,357.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 994,366 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,118,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.