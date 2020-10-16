$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

