Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.12. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Essent Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Essent Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

