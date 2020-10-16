Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Trimble reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

TRMB opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Trimble by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Trimble by 9,887.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Trimble by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

