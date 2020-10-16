Zacks: Analysts Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.10).

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $915.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $53,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,855.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,097,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $741,230.

