Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.38. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 34,550 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 120.37% and a negative net margin of 46.42%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.