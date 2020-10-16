Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $12.11

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.10. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 79,955 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.