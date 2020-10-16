Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.50. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,385 shares changing hands.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

