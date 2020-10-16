Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Oct 16th, 2020

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.25. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 21,076 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth $59,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 69.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

