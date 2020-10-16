Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.25. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 21,076 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth $59,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 69.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

