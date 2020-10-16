Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.41. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 106,011 shares changing hands.

HTBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. B.Riley Securit reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 807,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

