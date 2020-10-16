Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $18.65. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 7,258 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

