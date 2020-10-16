Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $9.07. Energy Focus shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 682,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 91.13% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.36% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

