Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOZOY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. Aozora Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

