B. Riley Increases Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $33.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -237.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at $2,759,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

